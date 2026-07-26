MELAKA, July 26 — The third temporary relief centre has been opened in Melaka to accommodate the increasing number of flood victims as of 8 pm yesterday.

The Melaka State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat said the third relief centre opened is at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bukit Tembakau at 3.15pm yesterday.

According to a statement, the number of flood victims in Melaka has increased to 123 people from 36 affected families in the Melaka Tengah and Jasin districts.

A total of 60 victims from 18 families in Melaka Tengah are being sheltered at the Pantai Kundor State Legislative Assembly Development and Coordination Committee (Japerun) building relief centre.

The victims are from 17 affected areas in the district, including Kampung Lereh, Peringgit, Kampung Bachang, Tengkera, Bukit Rambai and Tanjung Kling.

Meanwhile, in Jasin, 37 victims from 10 families are being accommodated at the SK Serkam Darat relief centre, while 26 victims from eight families are at SK Bukit Tembakau.

Three areas in Jasin are affected, namely Kampung Pulai, Kampung Serkam and Kampung Bukit Tembakau.

The affected areas are inundated following prolonged heavy rain from yesterday until noon today. — Bernama