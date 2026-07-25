KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Umno information chief Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said today said racial rhetoric had no place in the Negeri Sembilan election campaign, as she criticised remarks by Perikatan Nasional election director Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

Azalina, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), said political leaders and campaigners should be responsible for their words, particularly when touching on race, religion and the royal institution.

“Issues involving race, religion and the royal institution must not be used as tools to stir anger or fear in order to win votes,” she said in a statement.

She was referring to remarks by Sanusi, who is also Kedah menteri besar, that “the Chinese have China, Indians have India, Cambodians have Cambodia, while Malays only have Malaysia”.

Azalina said such rhetoric could create the impression that Malaysians of Chinese and Indian descent had other homelands, while only Malays truly belonged in Malaysia.

“The reality is that for millions of Malaysians of Chinese and Indian descent, Malaysia is not a temporary stop. Malaysia is their homeland,” she said.

She said the Federal Constitution safeguarded the position of Islam, the Malay Rulers and the rights of Malays and Bumiputera, while also guaranteeing the rights and legitimate position of every Malaysian citizen regardless of ethnicity.

Azalina said the Negeri Sembilan campaign should instead focus on issues affecting voters directly, including the cost of living, jobs, housing, education, healthcare and local development.

She said Barisan Nasional stood for stability, experience and moderation, adding that the coalition would not allow short-term political interests to undermine what she described as a shared home for all Malaysians.