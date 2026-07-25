KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Spider-Man took over Raintree Plaza at The Exchange TRX last night as thousands of fans gathered for the opening of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day light show.

Organised by Sony Pictures Malaysia, Raintree Plaza was transformed into New York City’s iconic 42nd Street, paying tribute to the neighbourhood where Peter Parker lives and protects New York.

Fans were treated to attractions inspired by the films, including the famous Daily Bugle newsstand, where visitors could take home complimentary printed newspapers, and Peter Pan Donut & Pastry Shop, the bakery where Michelle “MJ” Jones, played by Zendaya, worked part-time in the Spider-Man films.

Free doughnuts were also handed out to visitors.

Crowds began gathering as early as 5pm, with members of the media, social media influencers, guests and VIPs eagerly awaiting Spider-Man’s dramatic appearance across the skyline.

The event celebrated the upcoming release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which opens in Malaysian cinemas on July 30.

A replica of Peter Pan Donut & Pastry Shop, the bakery where Michelle ‘MJ’ Jones, played by Zendaya, worked part-time in the Spider-Man films, was among the attractions, with visitors also receiving complimentary doughnuts. — Picture by Ian Jeremiah Patrick

Spider-Man fever hits TRX

Fans are eager to see Tom Holland return as Peter Parker in the next chapter of the web-slinger’s journey.

Cinema supervisor Zaid Nazren, 26, was among those in attendance and told Malay Mail he was “amazingly hyped”.

“In my opinion, Tobey Maguire is the best Spider-Man, Andrew Garfield is the best Peter Parker, but Tom Holland is the best combination of both,” he said.

Movie reviewer Rahimi Raimi said he hopes to see a darker side of Spider-Man in the new film and witness the character’s continued growth from previous instalments.

The event also attracted scores of fans dressed as different versions of Spider-Man.

Some arrived dressed as Venom, Spider-Punk and Miles Morales, turning the plaza into a celebration of Marvel’s Spider-Verse.

One cosplayer, who wore a classic Spider-Man suit and wished to be identified only as Hic Et Nunc, said he hopes to see surprise appearances in the upcoming film from well-known Marvel characters such as Jean Grey, Elektra and Daredevil.

Raintree Plaza was transformed into New York City’s iconic 42nd Street, paying tribute to the neighbourhood where Peter Parker lives. Fans, including cosplayer Hic Et Nunc, explored themed attractions such as the iconic Daily Bugle newsstand. — Picture by Ian Jeremiah Patrick

Aryan Singh, who works for GSC Cinemas, said he is excited to see Tom Holland return alongside familiar characters MJ and Ned Leeds.

“I want to see a super depressed Spider-Man,” he joked with Malay Mail.

When asked who else he hopes to see in the film, Aryan suggested Yelena Belova, played by Florence Pugh, could make an appearance following her leadership role in the New Avengers after the events of Thunderbolts.

“Tom Holland has the perfect balance between Spider-Man and Peter Parker.

“He embodies both sides of the character really well,” Aryan told Malay Mail.

A sky-high spectacle

Minutes before the show began, trailers for Spider-Man: Brand New Day played to build anticipation among the crowd.

At approximately 9.30pm, a fleet of 600 synchronised drones illuminated the night sky as hundreds of spectators raised their phones to capture the Spider-Man spectacle.

The drones first formed the Spider-Man: Brand New Day logo before transforming into Spider-Man’s iconic spider emblem, the web-slinger’s masked face and his signature upside-down pose.

The display also recreated a battle sequence inspired by the film’s promotional campaign, featuring the mysterious comic-book group The Hand, which has appeared in trailers and promotional artwork.

Fans arrived in costume as Spider-Man and other characters from across the Spider-Verse, adding to the celebration of Marvel’s iconic web-slinger. — Picture by Ian Jeremiah Patrick

The aerial display was further enhanced by pyrotechnic effects as the drones transitioned seamlessly between each formation.

The roughly 10-minute spectacle concluded with a message inviting audiences to catch Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Malaysian cinemas.

The light show returns today to Raintree Plaza at The Exchange TRX, with the show scheduled to begin at 8.30pm.

Tom Holland’s next swing

Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks Tom Holland’s fourth solo outing as Peter Parker.

The film picks up after the events of 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which became a global phenomenon after grossing US$1.921 billion (RM7.82 billion) worldwide.

Four years later, Peter lives alone after being erased from the memories of those he loves, patrolling a New York City that no longer knows his name.

As mysterious crimes sweep through the city, Peter finds himself facing a formidable new threat that could change his existence forever.

The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O’Connor, with Louis D’Esposito and David Cain serving as executive producers.