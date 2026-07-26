MELAKA, July 26 —The number of flood victims in Melaka rose to 124 people from 37 families as of 8 am today, with three temporary relief centres still operating in Melaka Tengah and Jasin.

The Social Welfare Department (JKM) Disaster Info Portal reported that the victims are being housed at the Pantai Kundor State Legislative Assembly Development and Coordination Committee (Japerun) Hall in Melaka Tengah, and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Serkam Darat and SK Bukit Tembakau in Jasin.

In Melaka Tengah, 55 victims from 17 families are taking shelter at the Pantai Kundor Japerun Hall. while 44 victims from 12 families are placed at SK Serkam Darat and 25 victims from eight families at SK Bukit Tembakau in Jasin.

The victims comprise 88 adults, 34 children and two infants.

Yesterday, the Melaka State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that 17 areas in Melaka Tengah, including Kampung Lereh, Peringgit, Kampung Bachang, Tengkera, Bukit Rambai and Tanjung Kling, were affected by floods.

Three areas in Jasin - Kampung Pulai, Kampung Serkam and Kampung Bukit Tembakau, were also inundated following prolonged heavy rain from Friday night until Saturday afternoon. — Bernama