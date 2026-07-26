SEREMBAN, July 26 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) today launched its manifesto outlining six main pillars for the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election.

The manifesto, with the theme ‘PN Sepakat Hebatkan Negeri Sembilan’, was launched by PN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

The six pillars focus on governance, youth and family, the economy, social welfare, education and employment.

Early voting for the Negeri Sembilan State Election will take place this Tuesday (July 28), with polling day scheduled for Aug 1.

For the latest updates on the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama