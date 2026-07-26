IPOH, July 26 — Police have detained a man to assist investigations into an incident in which an Ipoh City Council enforcement officer was assaulted and threatened while issuing a compound notice at Jalan Pengkalan Barat 35 yesterday.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Muhammad Najib Hamzah said the 42-year-old suspect allegedly acted aggressively by trying to hit the officer with a vehicle, tailing him, pulling his shirt collar and making threats.

The victim, who suffered minor injuries, has lodged a police report, he said.

“Acting on information, a team of officers from the Ipoh District Police Headquarters Criminal Investigation Department detained the suspect today at about 12.40 pm to assist investigations.

“Police will seek a remand order to complete the investigation,” he said in a statement tonight.

He also warned that police will take action against anyone who obstructs, attacks or threatens public servants on duty.

The case is classified under Sections 353 and 506 of the Penal Code. — Bernama