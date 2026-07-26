KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Malaysians in Qatar have been advised to follow security instructions issued by the local authorities and avoid military areas following the latest developments in the Gulf region.

The Embassy of Malaysia in Doha also urged Malaysians to remain vigilant, stay alert to their surroundings, and avoid being influenced by or spreading false information and rumours.

“The embassy will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates from time to time,” it said in a notice posted on its official Facebook page yesterday.

The embassy also advised Malaysians to check the latest flight schedules before travelling from Qatar and to ensure their personal and family information are kept up to date.

“Should you require any assistance or advice, please contact the embassy at +974 3374 6733 or via email at [email protected],” the statement said. — Bernama