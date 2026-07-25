KUALA TERENGGANU, July 25 —A seven-year-old autistic girl died after falling from the 13th floor of the Ladang Tok Pelam Apartments near here.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the department received a call around 7.50 am reporting a young girl lying in the sixth-floor parking area, believed to have fallen from a 13th-floor window.

“The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical officer from Hospital Sultanah Nur Zahirah (HSNZ),” he said in a statement today.

He said investigations and a post-mortem at 2.30pm today revealed no foul play in Nur Muazzam Aisya Mubi’s death. Severe blunt force injuries from a fall were identified as the cause.

Azli added investigations showed the victim’s family rented the homestay unit to attend an entrepreneurship seminar at Yayasan Pembangunan Usahawan today.

He said the victim’s mother realised her daughter was missing only after another resident informed her at around 7am.

“When she woke at 6am, the mother found her daughter still asleep. She left her alone in the bedroom and went to the living room to pack clothes and get ready to leave.

“However, a man suddenly knocked on the door and informed her that a young girl had fallen onto the sixth floor of the apartment building,” he said.

Meanwhile, the victim’s mother, Nor Azera Ismail, 36, said the family arrived at the homestay at around 9.30pm last night.

She said around midnight, as the family prepared to sleep, the child tried to open the window, causing concern.

“I looked for something to secure her but could not find any rope. Eventually, I found a ribbon from a bunga telur and tied our hands together to be alerted if she woke or wandered,” she said at the HSNZ Forensic Department today.

Nor Azera only became aware of the incident when another resident asked if the child who had fallen was her daughter.

“I immediately rushed into the room to check, and when I looked out the window, I saw her lying in the car park below. I called my husband, and we rushed downstairs.

“Only God knows the grief and heartbreak. I never expected this to happen,” she said.

Azli, meanwhile, advised the public not to speculate on the case or circulate photos of the victim out of respect for the grieving family. — Bernama