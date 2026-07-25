PORT DICKSON, July 25 — Negeri Sembilan’s economic performance under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration, particularly in terms of investment, has surpassed the target set by Barisan Nasional (BN) in its manifesto for the 16th Negeri Sembilan State Election, said state PH chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said BN’s target of RM30 billion in investments over five years did not reflect the state’s current economic performance, as Negeri Sembilan had achieved the target.

Aminuddin, who is also the Menteri Besar, said the state government recorded RM19 billion in investments last year, while nearly RM13 billion was achieved in the first six months of this year, bringing the total to more than RM30 billion in just around one and a half years.

“If their target is only RM30 billion over five years, we have exceeded that figure in about one and a half years.

“The state government has set a minimum investment target of RM10 billion annually because we believe Negeri Sembilan is capable of achieving even stronger performance,” he told reporters during a walkabout at Pekan Linggi today, which was also attended by PH election director Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Aminuddin, who is contesting the Linggi seat, said a higher investment target was important to ensure Negeri Sembilan remains a competitive investment destination, while creating more job opportunities, increasing people’s income and driving the state’s economic growth.

The Negeri Sembilan BN manifesto, launched yesterday, targets RM30 billion in investments over five years if the coalition is given the mandate to govern the state.

On BN’s proposal to restructure the development of Malaysia Vision Valley, he said the PH state government had earlier improved the development plan for the area by prioritising industrial development over housing.

He said the approach was in line with the state government’s aspiration to ensure more people could live, work and enjoy recreational activities in Negeri Sembilan without having to migrate elsewhere in search of better job opportunities and quality of life.

Aminuddin said several incentives offered by BN were similar to initiatives introduced by PH previously, but PH had adopted a more comprehensive approach by extending benefits to the M40 group while continuing assistance for the B40 group.

The Election Commission has set early voting for the state election on July 28, while polling day is August 1. — Bernama