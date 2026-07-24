KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Police have arrested a local man believed to be involved in the attempted robbery of a security van and the theft of a firearm in front of a bank in Bukit Tinggi, Klang, on July 20.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk M. Kumar said the suspect, in his 20s, was arrested in Shah Alam, Selangor, at about 11am yesterday.

He said the suspect had allegedly attempted to rob a security van transporting cash before seizing a pump-action shotgun from a security guard and fleeing on a motorcycle.

“Following the incident, the Bukit Aman CID’s D9 Division launched a special operation, during which investigators recovered a Mossberg pump-action shotgun with one 12-bore round from the suspect.

“Police also seized an Ekol Lite starter pistol and 48 blank rounds,” he said in a statement tonight.

Kumar said checks showed the suspect had a previous record under Section 8 of the Arms Act 1960.

He said the case was being investigated under Sections 392 and 397 of the Penal Code for armed robbery, as well as Section 4 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971.

“A remand application under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code will be made today,” he said.

Kumar urged the public to continue providing information on criminal activities, assuring that the investigation would be carried out thoroughly, transparently and without compromise. — Bernama