KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — Three non-governmental organisations (NGOs) will hold a peaceful assembly and submit a memorandum of protest to the United States (US) Embassy here today to oppose the attempt by US members of Congress to pressurise Malaysia over its sovereign policies.

The three organisations are the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (Mapim), the Muslim Youth Movement of Malaysia (ABIM) and Pertubuhan Kebajikan Rakyat Sejagat Malaysia (Sejagat).

According to the programme poster issued by the organisers, the gathering is scheduled to begin at the Tabung Haji Mosque at 3pm after Friday prayers, before participants proceed to the embassy.

The gathering is themed “Rakyat Bersatu Tolak Campur Tangan AS” (The People United Against US Interference) and carries the slogan “Pertahankan Kedaulatan Negara” (Defend National Sovereignty).

Participants have been urged to protest what is described as US political arrogance, while asserting that Malaysia has the right to determine its own foreign policy and entry policies.

The organisers have also called on all participants to comply with the prescribed security instructions and ensure that the gathering is conducted peacefully, in unity and with discipline. — Bernama