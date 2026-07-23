KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — A crash involving a lorry and a motorcycle caused kilometres-long traffic congestion on the Kemuning-Shah Alam Highway (LKSA) this morning.

Traffic updates at 7.30am said the accident at Kilometre 5.7 near Bulatan Selangor had led to heavy congestion for motorists travelling from Kemuning Bayu towards Shah Alam city centre, Kosmo! Online reported.

Earlier, at 7.04am, highway users were advised to expect delays of up to 40 minutes from the Sri Muda toll plaza to Shah Alam city centre.

Social media users described the traffic jam as unusually severe, with many expressing frustration over the delays.

One user, identified as @zlaikhazlhshm, claimed their vehicle had moved only about 200 metres after waiting 40 minutes at the Sri Muda toll plaza.

“It's been 40 minutes and we've only moved 200 metres from the toll. I'm trying to send my younger siblings to school but we're stuck,” the user wrote.

Another user, @emaurea, questioned the cause of the congestion, claiming traffic had backed up from the Section 24 Fire and Rescue Station to the Alam Impian toll plaza.