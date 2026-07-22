SEREMBAN, July 22 — The authorities approved 173 out of 178 applications to hold talks and political campaign activities for the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election between July 18 and yesterday.

Police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said all approved programmes and political activities are being closely monitored by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to ensure they stay within legal bounds and do not jeopardise public safety or order.

Over the same period, he said, nine police reports were received, and five investigation papers opened, one of which, opened yesterday, involves an election offence.

“One investigation paper is being conducted under Section 435 of the Penal Code for committing mischief by fire, resulting in loss or damage to property,” he said in a statement today.

Alzafny added that the overall security and public order situation throughout the election process has so far remained stable and under control.

“Members of the public are urged to continue abiding by the law, respect the democratic process, and extend their full cooperation to PDRM personnel on the ground to ensure that the Negeri Sembilan state election proceeds in a peaceful, harmonious and orderly manner,” he said.

Early voting is on July 28, while polling takes place on Aug 1. For the latest updates on the state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama