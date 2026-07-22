SEREMBAN, July 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will hit the campaign trail in Negeri Sembilan today in an effort to further strengthen Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) momentum in the ongoing state election.

On the fifth day of campaigning today, the PH chairman’s first campaign appearance is expected to provide a major boost to the coalition’s efforts to retain the state government led by Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

Anwar, who is also PKR president, is scheduled to attend four programmes in the Ampangan, Paroi, Sikamat and Senawang areas, including engagements with the community and youths as well as a PH mega ‘ceramah’ (talk).

He will begin his programme schedule at 4 pm with ‘Santai Petang Bersama Warga Ampangan’ at Benteng @ Medan Selera Ampangan, before attending the ‘Jelajah Rakan Muda’ programme at the Negeri Sembilan Youth and Sports Complex (KOMBES), Paroi, at 5 pm.

Tonight, he is scheduled to attend the Sikamat constituency unity dinner before joining the Paroi PH mega ceramah at Pusat Bandar Senawang.

Anwar’s presence is also expected to further reinforce PH’s campaign message on its manifesto launched on Monday, which outlines 10 key commitments aimed at making Negeri Sembilan a more developed and inclusive state.

In the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, PH is contesting all 36 state seats, with 16 candidates from PKR, 11 from DAP and nine from Amanah.

The Election Commission (EC) has set early voting for the Negeri Sembilan state election on July 28, while polling day is on Aug 1.

For the latest news on the state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/n9. — Bernama