SHAH ALAM, July 20 — Laboratory tests have confirmed that a patient admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in Selangor on July 7 with suspected leptospirosis did not contract the disease, the Selangor State Health Department (JKNS) said today.

In a statement today, JKNS said the patient is now in stable condition and has been transferred to a general ward for further treatment, dismissing viral social media claims linking the case to a recreational water site in the state.

The department said 127 laboratory-confirmed leptospirosis cases were reported across several districts in Selangor between 2024 and this year, with no specific distribution pattern identified and no deaths recorded.

“Of the total, 26 cases, or 21 per cent, were linked to recreational water activities,” said the statement, which was issued following the circulation of social media messages claiming a leptospirosis case had originated from a recreational water area in Selangor.

It said three recreational water sites in Selangor frequently associated with leptospirosis cases are Taman Eko Rimba Sungai Kanching in Gombak, Sungai Congkak Waterfall in Hulu Langat and Sungai Ulu Yam in Hulu Selangor.

JKNS said District Health Offices (PKD) had implemented preventive measures, including conducting risk assessments, collecting water and soil samples for laboratory analysis and ensuring warning signs were provided by local authorities or premises operators.

The PKD also carries out regular environmental cleaning to reduce the risk of leptospirosis transmission at recreational sites.

The statement said leptospirosis is a zoonotic disease caused by Leptospira bacteria that can spread from animals to humans, with rats being the primary carriers.

“People can become infected through exposure to water, soil or food contaminated by the urine of infected animals, particularly through skin wounds or mucous membranes such as the eyes, nose and mouth,” it said, while advising the public to maintain cleanliness at recreational areas.

Member of the public were also advised not to litter, refrain from water activities if they have open wounds or to cover such wounds with waterproof dressings, avoid playing in or wading through stagnant water especially after floods, and to refrain from drinking or using untreated river water.

“They should seek immediate medical examination and treatment at the nearest healthcare facility if they develop symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle pain, nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea after visiting recreational water sites,” it said.

JKNS added that it would continue closely monitoring the leptospirosis situation in Selangor and implement control and preventive measures with relevant agencies to minimise the risk of disease transmission. — Bernama