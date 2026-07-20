MELAKA, July 20 — A Melaka Immigration Department officer pleaded not guilty at the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court here today to seven charges of accepting bribes totalling RM1,950 last year.

Mohd Nazrul Md Yasin, 39, entered the plea before Judge Mohamad Kamil Nizam.

He was charged with accepting five payments of RM300 each from one Muhammad Omar, 69, as an inducement not to take legal action against Omar’s daughter, Nurul Alya, 23, for allegedly harbouring a foreign national.

The offence was allegedly committed at a restaurant on Jalan Muar, Merlimau, Jasin, between January 1, 2025, and May 31, 2025.

The foreign national, identified as Kusmiyati, was allegedly staying at the premises, an offence under the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Mohd Nazrul also faced two additional charges of accepting bribes amounting to RM300 and RM150, respectively, for similar purposes at the same location between June 3 and July 10, 2025.

The charges were framed under Section 16(a)(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, punishable under Section 24(1) of the same Act.

Upon conviction, the offence carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the bribe, if quantifiable, or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

Mohd Nazrul, unrepresented, was allowed bail of RM12,000 with one surety and also ordered to surrender his passport to the court, report to the MACC office once a month, and refrain from interfering with prosecution witnesses.

MACC Deputy Public Prosecutor Sharina Farhana Nor Sa’ari appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama