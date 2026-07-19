SEREMBAN, July 19 — A 33-year-old activist has reportedly been remanded for two days to assist investigations into alleged threats made on social media in March.

According to Sinar Harian, Senior Assistant Registrar Naeilah Nikrul Tarmizi issued the remand order at the Magistrates’ Court here today, covering July 19 and 20.

Negri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad reportedly said the man was detained to facilitate investigations under Section 506 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The man surrendered at the Port Dickson district police headquarters at about 12.45pm yesterday after returning from Thailand.

Police opened the investigation after receiving a police report on March 10 alleging that the suspect had made threatening posts Facebook .

Investigators believe the suspect entered Thailand through the Bukit Kayu Hitam border crossing on March 9, remained there for more than four months and later returned to Malaysia through the Kelantan border.