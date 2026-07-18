KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he will raise the land dispute involving the Orang Asli community of Kampung Sungai Cot, Maran, Pahang with the state government.

In a Facebook post last night, Anwar said he managed to connect by phone with representatives of the Orang Asli community who visited his residence yesterday afternoon.

“I listened to the problems they face regarding the land dispute, as well as the detention of three Orang Asli residents from their village. Alhamdulillah, I have been informed that those previously detained have been released by the police,” he said in the post.

The Prime Minister also reminded all parties not to manipulate the issue, but instead to allow room for a solution that is fair, prudent and in accordance with the law. — Bernama