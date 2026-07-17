KOTA KINABALU, July 17 — Two men — a foreign national and a local — were remanded for seven days, from today, to assist in the investigation into the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found in Kampung Numbak, Sepanggar, yesterday.

The remand order for the two suspects, aged 39 and 42, was issued by Magistrate Wan Farrah Farriza Wan Ghazali until July 24.

The remand application was filed by investigating officer ASP La Paula Abd Muis under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Earlier, the two suspects were arrested following the discovery of the body of Nurjilya Abdullah, who had been reported missing since July 13.

The victim’s body was found on an overgrown slope near a house under construction in Kampung Numbak, Sepanggar, yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama