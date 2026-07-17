SEREMBAN, July 17 — The government spent RM238.64 million on the implementation of the Madani Rahmah Sales Programme (PJRM) nationwide between January 1 and July 13 this year, during which more than 21 million transactions were recorded.

Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Fuziah Salleh said more than 17,000 PJRMs had been held nationwide during the period, with the government targeting 30,000 programmes by the end of this year.

“The programme continues to receive an encouraging response as it helps ease the cost of living by offering essential goods at lower prices,” she told Bernama after attending the PJRM held here today.

Fuziah said the ministry had also expanded the participation of retail operators as strategic partners of the programme to help boost their income and support the growth of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

She said that, to date, 606 retail outlets nationwide had been appointed as PJRM strategic partners, including supermarkets, mini markets, Agrobazaars and other retail premises.

“Under this collaboration, participating retailers do not incur losses as the government provides subsidies of between 10 and 30 per cent on selected items directly to the traders. Consumers can purchase Rahmah products at participating outlets at lower prices, while retailers benefit from higher sales,” she said.

Fuziah said 77 types of essential goods were offered under PJRM, including rice, chicken, eggs, sardines, biscuits, onions and a variety of other food items.

She said the initiative reflected the government’s commitment under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to help ease the cost of living through targeted subsidies for daily essential goods. — Bernama