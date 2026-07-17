KANGAR, July 17 — A social media influencer pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to raping a girl aged 14 years and 10 months, at a house in Jalan Tiong, Taman Kangar on June 17.

Muhammad Iman Hazriq Azizan, 23, made the plea after the charge against him was read out before Judge Sharifah Norazlita Syed Salim Idid.

The charge was framed under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of between 10 and 30 years, and whipping, upon conviction.

The court allowed bail at RM13,000 with one surety, subject to the accused reporting to the nearest police station monthly and not contacting the victim or prosecution witnesses until the case is concluded.

The court fixed August 14 for mention of the case, with Deputy Public Prosecutor Nabilah Ahmad Poad appearing for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented. — Bernama