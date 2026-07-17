NILAI, July 17 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reminded schools not to conceal bullying incidents to protect their reputation, stressing that swift action is essential to safeguard victims and address the problem effectively.

“Some may regard bullying as a minor issue, but its impact on victims is profound. I do not agree with schools attempting to cover up cases simply to protect their image.

“If a school with 1,000 students reports two bullying cases, the headteacher or principal should not be blamed. They are not in the wrong for reporting the incident, but they are wrong if they did not take any action and concealed the case,” he said.

Anwar said this at the Temu Anwar programme with students and staff of the Institute of Teacher Education (IPG) Technical Education Campus in Bandar Enstek today.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek was also present.

The prime minister said the persistence of bullying reflected shortcomings in efforts to instil good character and moral values among students, despite wider access to religious education than in the past.

He stressed that education should not focus solely on producing academically outstanding graduates or technically skilled professionals but should also nurture individuals who understand human values and respect others.

“We may become technocrats, IT experts, or hold PhDs, but what is the value of these achievements if we are not taught to understand humanity and respect other people?” he chided.

Anwar said teachers carry a significant responsibility to ensure educational institutions remain places of learning that produce generations with strong faith, sound moral values and compassion for others.

At the same time, he said Malaysia’s teaching profession was performing at a very high standard and expressed hope that its achievements would continue to improve in line with efforts to raise the country’s education quality to the highest level. — Bernama