SEREMBAN, July 17 — Police have reminded the public to use social media responsibly throughout the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election, including by refraining from spreading defamatory, seditious, insulting, provocative or false content.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) viewed seriously any dissemination of content that could undermine public order, threaten national security or disrupt social harmony.

He said the public was advised not to misuse social media platforms by uploading, sharing or circulating statements that could incite hatred, hostility or tensions involving race, religion, the royal institution or any parties involved in the electoral process.

“PDRM will not compromise with any individual found to have committed an offence, and stern action will be taken in accordance with the relevant laws.

“This includes the Penal Code, the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588), the Sedition Act 1948, as well as other applicable laws,” he said in a statement here today.

Alzafny said police would intensify monitoring of social media content throughout the election period, and any breaches of the law would be investigated regardless of the background or status of those involved.

He urged the public to obtain information from credible sources, not to be easily influenced by provocation, and to work together to preserve peace, public order and national harmony, thereby ensuring that the Negeri Sembilan state election is conducted in a peaceful, orderly and lawful manner. — Bernama