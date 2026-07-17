NILAI, July 17 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today expressed gratitude for Malaysia’s economic growth estimated at 5.8 per cent in the second quarter of 2026 after recording 5.4 per cent growth in the first quarter of this year.

In the Preliminary Estimate of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the Second Quarter of 2026, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) announced that the performance was supported by growth in almost all economic sectors except the agriculture sector which recorded a contraction.

“Alhamdulillah, Alhamdulillah, Alhamdulillah,” he said to reporters when asked to comment on the DOSM announcement today, after performing Friday prayers at the Dato’ Penghulu Menteri Sungei Ujong Mosque, KLIA Quarters here.

Overall, Malaysia’s economy grew 5.6 per cent in the first half of this year compared to 4.5 per cent in the same period in 2025.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, was also grateful for the slower inflation rate.

DOSM said in its statement that Malaysia’s inflation rate increased at a slower rate of 1.9 per cent in June 2026 compared to 2.0 per cent in the previous month.

DOSM said the slower increase was mainly due to the transport sector, which recorded an increase of 2.8 per cent compared to 3.8 per cent in May 2026. — Bernama