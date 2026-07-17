LANGKAWI, July 17 — Police are investigating a report lodged by a former teacher at a childcare centre in the district alleging the improper treatment of children at the premises.

Langkawi police chief ACP Khairul Azhar Nuruddin said police had received the report on Wednesday from a woman who had been dismissed from the centre.

He said the allegations in the report included claims that some children were made to sleep on the floor without mattresses, while others were allegedly locked inside a toilet.

“So far, our investigations have found no reports from parents indicating that their children suffered any injuries or other issues related to the allegations.

“The investigation is currently focused on verifying the authenticity of the police report, including by reviewing closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage and recording statements from relevant witnesses,” he said in a statement today.

Khairul Azhar said police were continuing their investigation to establish the validity of the allegations before taking any further action. The case is being investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001.

Earlier, a social media post alleging child neglect and inappropriate treatment at a childcare centre on Langkawi Island went viral. — Bernama