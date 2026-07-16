KOTA KINABALU, July 16 — The Coroner’s Court here today heard that Zara Qairina Mahathir experienced difficulties adjusting to secondary boarding school, particularly during her first few months there.

Consultant psychiatrist Dr Wong Haw Huo testified that the 13-year-old faced several challenges after transitioning from primary school, including adapting to a more structured and hierarchical environment, making new friends, and navigating relationships with senior students.

Referring to a report jointly prepared with Prof Dr Aili Hanim Hashim, Dr Wong said Zara Qairina appeared to struggle with peer relationships and experienced tensions with schoolmates during her early months at the boarding school.

“There were several indicators, including rumours, accusations, mockery and ridicule, as well as allegations during April and May that she was involved in theft incidents.

“There appeared to be limited understanding among her peers of her vulnerabilities compared with what she had experienced in primary school. As a result, her stress gradually escalated during that period,” he told the inquest into Zara Qairina’s death today.

Dr Wong was responding to questions from lawyer Shahlan Jufri, who is representing Zara Qairina’s mother, Noraidah Lamat, on the differences in the teenager’s behaviour before and after entering boarding school.

After reviewing the available evidence, Dr Wong described Zara Qairina as a vulnerable adolescent who shared a close, loving and trusting relationship with her mother.

He said Zara Qairina had been described as cheerful, energetic, confident and sociable during her primary school years, easily building relationships with friends, peers and adults while excelling academically and in co-curricular activities.

Dr Wong also testified that there was a strong foundation of trust between Zara Qairina and her mother, supported by evidence of their frequent communication through text messages, phone conversations and audio recordings.

He said Zara Qairina remained hopeful about improving her academic performance in secondary school and was open with her mother about her struggles rather than concealing them.

“Based on the audio recordings, Zara Qairina not only shared details about her school environment but also sought her mother’s advice on how to handle various situations.

“This demonstrates the openness and transparency of their communication, which was built on mutual trust,” he said.

Zara Qairina died at Queen Elizabeth Hospital on July 17, 2025, a day after she was found unconscious in a drain near her school hostel at about 4 am.

The inquest before Coroner Amir Shah Amir Hassan is continuing. — Bernama