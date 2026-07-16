KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — The Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) programme has seen a 99 per cent utilisation rate among nearly nine million monthly Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) recipients, with spending hitting RM3.45 billion so far this year.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) also reported that under the SARA Untuk Semua initiative, some 22 million people, or 87 per cent of all recipients, have generated over RM1.77 billion in local market transactions.

“Recipient spending performance is a key gauge of how effectively STR and SARA are easing cost-of-living pressures for low- and middle-income groups.

“It also boosts the local economy through multiplier effects,” the ministry said in a written reply posted on Parliament’s website today.

The reply was in response to Datuk Aminolhuda Hassan (PH-Sri Gading), who had asked about the government’s key performance indicators for the two programmes.

SARA is a cashless aid scheme delivered via MyKad credits, redeemable at registered SARA Rakan Niaga outlets for 15 essential categories, ranging from basic food and personal care items to household cleaning supplies and medicines.

“This enables the government to track the programme’s progress effectively and make sure aid reaches the intended recipients for its stated purposes,” the ministry said.

MOF also noted that STR and SARA allocations have risen to RM15 billion in 2026, from RM10 billion in 2024, reflecting the government’s push for a stronger, more targeted social safety net.

It pledged to keep monitoring the aid programmes to ensure support flows to those who need it most amid rising living costs. — Bernama