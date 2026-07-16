IPOH, July 16 — Perak police have arrested 18 Chinese nationals in two separate raids around Ipoh over a suspected online scam operation believed to have exploited third-party financial accounts to defraud victims.

Perak police chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin said the raids were carried out at the Ipoh Hill Permai Apartment and a house on Laluan Tasek Timur 5 in Taman Tasek Indra on July 13.

“The first raid led to the arrest of 10 Chinese nationals, while another eight Chinese nationals were detained in the second raid,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Alwi said the suspects are aged between 26 and 45.

He said inspections at both premises led to the seizure of various electronic devices, including laptops, mobile phones and other equipment believed to have been used to facilitate the illegal operation.

“The total value of the seized items is estimated at RM78,000.

Electronic devices allegedly used in a suspected online scam operation are displayed after Perak police arrested 18 Chinese nationals in two raids around Ipoh. — Picture courtesy of Perak Police

“Preliminary analysis of the devices found that they were suspected of being used to facilitate fraud involving the use of financial instruments and bank accounts belonging to third parties,” he added.

Mohd Alwi said all 18 suspects were detained to assist investigations under Section 420 of the Penal Code, Section 120B of the Penal Code and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

He added that the suspects, together with the seized items, had been taken to the Ipoh district police headquarters for further investigation.

Mohd Alwi said police would continue to intensify enforcement operations and efforts to combat commercial crime.

He also urged the public to remain vigilant when conducting online transactions.

“Avoid trusting offers that promise extraordinary returns, and refrain from disclosing banking information or transferring money to parties whose identities could not be verified,” he said.