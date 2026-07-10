KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — The High Court today agreed to postpone former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s power abuse and money laundering trial, in light of his family member’s death.

Before the trial could continue today, Muhyiddin’s lawyer Datuk Amer Hamzah Arshad applied to the High Court to not proceed with trial today and to resume next Monday, due to “unexpected” news on his client’s brother-in-law’s death.

“Sadly, there is a sad news. We were made to understand that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s family member passed away this morning,” he told the High Court, asking for the case to be vacated to enable his client to pay his last respects and attend the Islamic funeral prayers.

It is understood that Muhyiddin will have to travel to Johor for the funeral today.

Amer Hamzah said the prosecution did not object to the application.

High Court judge Noor Ruwena Md Nurdin then allowed Muhyiddin’s request to postpone the trial to Monday, also expressing her condolences to Muhyiddin and his family.

Today, Nepturis Sdn Bhd director Aliza Abd Malek had been scheduled to continue testifying as the 13th prosecution witness, but will now testify next Monday.

In this trial, Muhyiddin is facing seven charges, namely four counts of alleged power abuse to obtain RM225.3m in bribes for Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (from Nepturis, Azman Yusoff, Bukhary Equity Sdn Bhd, and Mamfor Sdn Bhd) and three counts of alleged money laundering through money that Bersatu received from Bukhary Equity.