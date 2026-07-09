KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Economic pressures, job mismatches, and challenges in building a career have been identified as factors driving some young people to delay marriage, according to the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN).

Director of the Research, Population and Family Division Adzmel Mahmud said young people therefore need continued support from the government, employers, educational institutions and families to help them realise their aspirations of building a family.

He said the trend requires attention as rising marriage ages could have long-term implications for the country’s population structure.

“Based on data from the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), the average age at marriage in 2024 was 31 for men and 29 for women, marking an increase compared with previous decades.

“This has resulted in a shorter reproductive period and could affect the number of births in the future,” he said during the second season of the Kasih Lensa Keluarga podcast held in conjunction with World Population Day 2026.

He said many young people still want to get married, but financial constraints and the desire for greater job and income stability have led them to postpone their plans.

Adzmel said mental, physical and social wellbeing also play an important role in helping young people make decisions about their careers, marriage and family formation.

“Beyond economic pressures, the influence of social media has also shaped some young people’s perceptions of the ideal age for marriage, creating unnecessary pressure on them,” he said.

On employment opportunities, Adzmel said one of the main challenges faced by young people is the mismatch between their academic qualifications and labour market demands, making it harder for them to secure the jobs and income they expect.

He said the situation has forced some young people to take on more than one job, eventually affecting their physical and mental health.

Meanwhile, Adzmel said investment in young people must be strengthened to ensure they have access to quality education, decent jobs, good health and opportunities to contribute to the country’s development.

He said such efforts are important given that young people aged between 15 and 30 in Malaysia are estimated to number around nine million, accounting for 26 per cent of the country’s total population.

“Young people are the nation’s future leaders and its next generation of decision-makers. They need access to quality education, good jobs, good health and the space to make decisions and contribute to society,” he said.

To help them prepare for family life, he said LPPKN offers a range of initiatives, including the Smart Start Pre-Marriage Programme, the Fertility Treatment Assistance Programme, reproductive health education, and family and marriage counselling services.

He said ensuring young people are able to build families at the right stage of their lives requires commitment from all parties through the provision of quality employment opportunities, more flexible working environments, support facilities for working parents and skills development aligned with industry needs.

World Population Day 2026, observed on July 11, carries the theme “Realising the Hopes and Aspirations of Young People — today and for the future”, highlighting the importance of investing in youth development to help them achieve their ambitions, build families and contribute to national development. — Bernama