SEPANG, July 9 — Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul arrived in Malaysia today for a two-day official visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The special aircraft carrying Anutin and his spouse, Thananon Charnvirakul, landed at the Bunga Raya Complex, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here at 11.11am, where he was warmly received by Anwar.

Also present to welcome Anutin and his spouse were the Prime Minister’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, and Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, who was the receiving minister for the visit.

Upon arrival, Anutin was accorded an official welcome ceremony featuring a guard of honour mounted by 34 officers and personnel from the First Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment, led by Major Muhammad Nur Addeen Mustaza.

The official welcome ceremony continued with the playing of the national anthems of Malaysia and Thailand.

Anutin was then introduced to the Malaysian Cabinet ministers and senior government officials.

This is Anutin’s first visit to Malaysia since his reappointment as Prime Minister in March 2026. The visit aims to further strengthen the close bilateral relations between the two countries and deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

According to a statement from Wisma Putra, Anutin is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Anwar at Perdana Putra, during which the two leaders are expected to review the progress of Malaysia-Thailand bilateral relations.

The two leaders will also witness the signing and exchange of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on agricultural cooperation, highlighting both countries’ commitment to strengthening collaboration in agriculture.

Anwar will also host a luncheon in honour of Anutin and his delegation at the Seri Perdana Complex.

Tomorrow (July 10), the two Prime Ministers will jointly undertake a visit to Bukit Kayu Hitam, Kedah, where they will officiate at the opening of a road linking the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex in Bukit Kayu Hitam, Malaysia, and the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in Sadao, Thailand.

In 2025, Thailand was Malaysia’s sixth-largest trading partner globally and second-largest among Asean member states, with total trade amounting to RM118.57 billion (US$27.73 billion).

From January to March 2026, bilateral trade between the two countries reached RM31.33 billion (US$7.90 billion), compared with RM27.35 billion (US$6.15 billion) during the corresponding period in 2025. — Bernama