KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) is undertaking the formal process of acquiring land to resolve the issue of a blocked public access road built on privately owned land at Jalan Taman Datuk Senu, Sentul.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Fadlun Mak Ujud said checks found that no land acquisition had ever been carried out in the area, resulting in the road, which has long been used by the public, actually being located on private land.

He said efforts to reach a concrete resolution had been underway since February through a series of preliminary discussions involving the relevant parties.

“We have already submitted the application for the land acquisition to the Department of the Director General of Lands and Mines (JKPTG) for further action.

“This process cannot be carried out by DBKL alone and must instead be handled officially by the government,” he told reporters after the launch of the Downtown Kuala Lumpur Grant Programme 2026 here today.

Also present at the event was Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh.

Fadlun said the timeframe for resolving the matter would depend on the smooth implementation of the legal process at the JKPTG level, but DBKL remained committed to expediting the process.

He said the current process involves obtaining official approval, followed by gazettement procedures and the payment of compensation to the affected landowner.

“If the process proceeds smoothly and there are no objections to the land valuation determined by the Valuation Department, we expect the issue to be fully resolved within the next three to four months.

“I would like to advise the landowner to be patient and allow this legal process to proceed smoothly. The road has been used by the public for a long time, so we hope a little more time can be given before the authorities complete the acquisition process as soon as possible,” he said.

Recently, the closure and blockage of the road in the Taman Datuk Senu area went viral on social media after residents voiced difficulties caused by the disruption to their main daily access route. — Bernama