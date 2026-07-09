GEORGE TOWN, July 9 — Penang now contributes 45 per cent of Malaysia’s total medical tourism revenue, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said this reaffirmed the state’s position as the country’s leading medical tourism destination.

“More than half a million international patients chose Penang last year, generating over RM1.1 billion in medical tourism revenue but all of this revenue goes to the federal government,” he said during a visit to the Northern Heart Hospital Penang today.

He said the state government will continue to work closely with the private healthcare sector to strengthen the state’s medical ecosystem.

“Our goal goes beyond attracting foreign patients. We want this growth to translate into quality jobs, stronger local businesses, new investments in healthcare innovation and better healthcare services for Penangites,” he said.

He added that a hospital contributes far beyond treating patients as it creates quality employment for healthcare professionals and skilled workers, supports local suppliers and generate business for hotels, restaurants, transport providers and many other sectors.

Chow said Malaysia is also well-positioned to further grow its medical tourism sector as demand for quality and affordable healthcare continues to grow globally.

He said Malaysia has strong clinical standards, modern facilities and skilled medical professionals.

“The opportunity now is not just to attract more patients but to create higher-value healthcare services that benefit our economy and our people,” he said.

On the newly opened Northern Heart Hospital Penang, he said the hospital has 325 employees and half are Penangites.

“This is exactly the kind of local participation we want to see, where quality investments create quality jobs for our own people,” he said.