JOHOR BAHRU, July 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has appealed to the people of Johor to give Pakatan Harapan (PH) a chance to serve the state as they prepare to cast their ballots in the 16th Johor state election this Saturday.

The PH chairman said the coalition was committed to working hard to safeguard Johor’s interests if given the mandate by the people.

“With only a few days left before the people of Johor make their choice, I appeal to them to give Harapan an opportunity to serve this state.

“God willing, we will work hard, defend Johor’s interests and ensure that the progress achieved is truly felt by all the people,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Anwar also called on Johor-born voters to return home to fulfil their responsibility this Saturday.

In a separate post yesterday, he used a stanza of pantun to encourage voters to return home to cast their ballots for the future of the state.

“Laksa Johor tiada tandingan,

Warisan nenda dikenang selalu,

Ayuhlah pulang membawa harapan,

Makmurlah negeri bertambah maju.”

The 16th Johor state election sees 172 candidates vying for 56 state seats.

For the latest news on the state election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/johor/. — Bernama