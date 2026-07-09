SEREMBAN, July 9 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to announce the coalition’s list of candidates for the 16th Negeri Sembilan state election at a ceremony in Dataran Melang, Kuala Pilah, on Tuesday (July 14), according to Negeri Sembilan PKR chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said the candidate list has been finalised and submitted, with the official announcement to be made by the PKR president, who is also the Prime Minister, on the scheduled date.

Commenting on speculation that he will contest the Linggi state seat, the incumbent Sikamat assemblyman declined to elaborate and urged all parties to wait for the official announcement.

“I have no comment for now. Insya-Allah, just wait until July 14... My advice is that everyone should work towards securing victory,” he told reporters after presenting Special Grants to 342 Rukun Tetangga units in the state, involving an allocation of RM342,000.

Aminuddin, who is also Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar, said that with the election approaching, all candidates and parties should focus on campaign efforts to ensure the coalition’s victory in the state.

On June 13, Aminuddin said the allocation of the 36 Negeri Sembilan state seats would see PKR contesting 16 seats, DAP 11, while Amanah would field candidates in the remaining nine seats.

The Election Commission (EC) has set Aug 1 as polling day for the Negeri Sembilan state election, with nomination day on July 18 and early voting on July 28. — Bernama