KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development is reviewing the Destitute Persons Act 1977 to ensure the law remains relevant in addressing homelessness and vulnerable groups.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri told the Dewan Rakyat today that the review could include introducing a new Act to replace the existing legislation.

She said this would take into account issues such as the rising number of beggars and homeless individuals, as well as the lack of dedicated facilities for homeless people with mental health conditions.

“The review also focuses on modernising the terminology used in the legislation, clarifying the powers of relevant agencies, establishing a clearer governance framework, and achieving a better balance between rehabilitation interventions and enforcement measures,” she said.

She was responding to Bukit Bintang MP Fong Kui Lun, who asked about the number of senior citizens and persons with disabilities recorded as homeless or destitute in urban areas in 2026.

Fong also asked about the ministry’s long-term plans to expand shelters, care facilities and social interventions for these vulnerable groups.

Citing Social Welfare Department records, Nancy said 206 elderly individuals were taken into care nationwide under Section 3(1) of Act 183 between January and April 2026.

Of this number, 48 cases were recorded in Kuala Lumpur.

Nancy said no persons with disabilities were taken into care under the Act during the same period.

Responding to a supplementary question from Yong on whether protection for homeless individuals was long-term or whether they would receive training and skills development to become self-reliant, Nancy said elderly homeless individuals could seek help at Anjung Singgah or transit homes, particularly in Kuala Lumpur.

She said individuals would receive assistance after their circumstances were assessed.

Some would be eligible for welfare aid, especially elderly persons requiring additional support.

Addressing criticism on social media that the government was not helping homeless people, Nancy urged all parties to work together in tackling the issue.

“Based on the experience of our officers, many individuals seen around city centres, convenience stores or markets actually have homes. Some live with their children and grandchildren but choose to spend time outside because they feel more comfortable there,” she said, adding that some individuals were also already receiving government assistance.

Nancy also urged those who believed they were eligible for assistance to approach the ministry directly, instead of relying on social media to voice their concerns.