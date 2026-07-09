KULAI, July 9 — Khairy Jamaluddin sais a decisive Barisan Nasional (BN) victory in the Johor state election would catalyse a “blue wave” for the upcoming polls in Negeri Sembilan and Melaka.

Speaking at the Santai Bersama KJ and Jafni programme at the Southern Tiger Hub in Bandar Putra today, the former health minister urged Johor BN to double its efforts in the final 48 hours of campaigning to secure a mandate.

“The current mood, especially among Malay voters in particular and non-Malay voters, is quite positive towards BN.

“This state election is very important. God willing, on July 11 if we win, I will bring the ‘blue wave’ from Johor to Negeri Sembilan,” he said.

Khairy, popularly known as KJ, expressed confidence that BN would contest solo in Negeri Sembilan, arguing that a strong showing in Johor would restore voter confidence and encourage a return to the coalition.

He stressed the need for BN to form a stable government independently, avoiding the need to merge with or seek assistance from other parties.

When pressed by reporters on whether he would contest a seat in Negeri Sembilan himself, Khairy remained cryptic.

“Later, later…,” he replied.

This follows reports from Monday suggesting that Khairy prefers to drive the campaign machinery on the ground rather than contesting a seat.

The former Umno Youth chief noted that the final selection of candidates rests with BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, and he has no intention of preempting the leadership’s decision.

The event was also attended by BN candidates Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor (Bukit Permai), R. Kumaran (Bukit Batu), and Kiki Tai (Senai).