SIMPANG RENGGAM, July 9 — The representative of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Machap seat today lodged a police report against caretaker menteri besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi over alleged misconduct involving Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) students during the Johor state election campaign.

Khiru Nasir Rohani alleged that there had been a coordinated effort to influence students from local TVET institutions to attend politically motivated programmes aimed at garnering support for Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates.

“The action is believed to contravene the Election Offences Act 1954, particularly provisions relating to undue influence and the abuse of official position or educational institutions for political campaigning,” he told reporters after lodging the report at the Simpang Renggam district police headquarters here today.

Khiru Nasir, who is also Simpang Renggam Amanah deputy division chief, urged the police, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the Election Commission (EC) to conduct a thorough investigation to safeguard the integrity of the democratic process.

The issue drew attention after a group of TVET students was allegedly required to attend a programme in Kluang on July 4, which was subsequently alleged to have been used as a platform for open campaigning in support of candidates contesting the state election.

A total of 172 candidates are contesting 56 state seats in the election, with polling scheduled for this Saturday.

For the latest updates on the election, visit https://prn.bernama.com/johor. — Bernama