KANGAR, July 9 — Perlis expects tourist arrivals to reach between 5.5 million and six million this year following the resumption of the Kuala Perlis-Satun ferry service today, which is expected to further boost the state’s tourism sector.

Menteri Besar Abu Bakar Hamzah said the reopening of the sea route, suspended since the Covid-19 pandemic, would facilitate the movement of tourists between Satun and Kuala Perlis while generating economic spillover for local communities and contributing to the state’s economy.

“I believe Kuala Perlis will also receive more tourists from Thailand to shop here, which will help increase state revenue while strengthening ties between Malaysia and Thailand, particularly Perlis and Satun,” he told reporters after welcoming a delegation from Satun at the Kuala Perlis Ferry Terminal today.

Abu Bakar said the ferry service is also expected to ease congestion at the Padang Besar border crossing, especially during public holidays, as travellers will have the option of using the sea route between Kuala Perlis and Satun.

The journey between Kuala Perlis and Satun takes about 40 minutes, offering visitors an alternative travel experience with scenic coastal views, he added.

Meanwhile, Abu Bakar said the state government plans to install a floating pontoon to address berthing difficulties caused by fluctuating water levels and shallow waters at the ferry terminal.

He added that the state government is also exploring the reactivation of the Kuala Perlis-Satun Roll-on/Roll-off (Ro-Ro) service and is in discussions with several investors on a proposed RM500 million bridge extending about two kilometres into the sea to overcome persistent shallow navigation channel issues. — Bernama