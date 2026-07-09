PUTRAJAYA, July 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today held a bilateral meeting with Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul at the Perdana Putra Complex here to review the progress of Malaysia-Thailand bilateral relations and discuss ways to further strengthen cooperation in various fields.

Anutin, who is on a two-day official visit to Malaysia beginning today at the invitation of Anwar, arrived at 11.11am and was received by the Malaysian Prime Minister at the Bunga Raya Complex, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), before both leaders proceeded to the Perdana Putra Complex.

During the meeting, the two leaders are expected to discuss cooperation in trade and investment, border connectivity, security, agriculture, tourism, education and people-to-people exchanges.

They are also expected to exchange views on regional and international developments of mutual interest, particularly within the framework of Asean and other regional mechanisms.

Among the Malaysian Cabinet ministers present were Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Ramanan Ramakrishnan and Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

The Thai delegation comprised Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Ekniti Nitithanprapas; Minister of Tourism and Sports Surasak Phancharoenworakul; Minister of Defence Lt. General Adul Boonthumjaroen; Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives Suriya Juangroongruangkit; and Minister of Labour Julapun Amornvivat.

Following the bilateral meeting, the two prime ministers are scheduled to witness the signing and exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding on agricultural cooperation, reflecting both countries’ commitment to enhancing collaboration in the agricultural sector.

Anwar will subsequently host an official luncheon in honour of Anutin and his delegation. — Bernama