PUTRAJAYA, June 20 — The Health Ministry (MOH) stressed today that the selection process for its Advanced Specialist Training Programme (Offer C) is conducted in a structured, transparent and merit-based manner.

The ministry said the selection process involves screening against general eligibility requirements, professional assessments and technical evaluations by the respective specialty disciplines before recommendations are endorsed by the MOH Advanced Specialist Training Programme Steering Committee.

“For the 2026/2027 intake, a total of 672 applications were received involving Medical Subspecialty Programmes, Dental Subspecialty Programmes, Dental Areas of Special Interest (AOSI), Public Health and Family Health.

“Of the total, MOH allocated 400 training slots, and to date, 307 candidates have been offered places in the programme after meeting the general requirements, specialty-specific criteria and professional assessment standards,” it said in a statement today.

It also clarified that requirements relating to the Annual Performance Appraisal Report (LNPT) were not imposed unilaterally by the ministry or its Training Management Division (BPL), but are subject to policies established by the Public Service Department (JPA).

The ministry said that following discussions with JPA, performance assessments conducted during the Supervised Work Experience (SWE) period for specialist medical officers can now be considered in addition to the two years of post-gazettement performance evaluations required for applications to the Advanced Specialist Training Programme.

Commenting on appeals involving 123 applicants, MOH said a cross-review by the BPL and the Medical Development Division (BPP) found that the group did not comprise a single uniform category.

“Of the 123 names submitted, only 20 individuals were identified as being among the 50 candidates currently under review following JPA’s decision dated June 19, 2025.

“Of these, only eight met JPA’s latest requirements to be considered through the inclusion of performance assessments obtained during the SWE period. The remaining 115 applicants were found not to have met the general requirements and specialty-specific criteria set by their respective disciplines,” the statement said.

As such, MOH rejected claims that all 123 applicants were eligible but were denied placement solely because of issues related to LNPT requirements.

At the same time, the ministry acknowledged that differences exist in the implementation of training between Master’s Programmes and Parallel Pathway Programmes, which have evolved according to prevailing policies and implementation methods.

According to MOH, officers undergoing the Parallel Pathway Programme generally remain in their substantive positions and continue serving at MOH healthcare facilities, enabling them to receive LNPT evaluations throughout their training period.

“In contrast, participants in Master’s Programmes under the Full-Pay Study Leave with Federal Training Award (HLP) scheme generally do not receive LNPT assessments as they are on study leave and are subject to different academic and professional evaluation mechanisms,” it said.

The ministry also noted that some officers pursuing training through the Parallel Pathway Programme are placed in Training Reserve Posts (JSL) or are awaiting placement in such positions, resulting in performance evaluations not being implemented uniformly across all facilities and responsibility centres.

MOH added that such efforts are essential to ensure that opportunities to participate in the Advanced Specialist Training Programme are assessed fairly based on established criteria while taking into account the diversity of specialist training pathways available.

The ministry said the initiative would also help ensure the sustainable development of the country’s subspecialty workforce without compromising service requirements and the continuity of healthcare delivery to the public. — Bernama