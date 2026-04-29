MELAKA, April 29 — PAS is set to contest 16 of the 28 seats in the upcoming Melaka state election.

Melaka PAS Commissioner Zulkifli Ismail said the party has identified the following constituencies — Pantai Kundor, Paya Rumput, Klebang, Tanjung Bidara, Ayer Limau, Linggi, Taboh Naning, Rembia, Durian Tunggal, Ayer Molek, Pengkalan Batu, Telok Mas, Duyong, Sungai Rambai, Merlimau and Serkam.

He said PAS had resolved to field candidates for the 16 seats, selecting individuals with credibility, integrity and strong leadership qualities.

“This decision is in line with the announcement made by PAS Central Election Director Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor during the recent launch of Melaka PAS’ election machinery,” he said in a statement posted on the Melaka PAS Facebook page today.

The current term of the Melaka State Legislative Assembly will expire this December, setting the stage for the state election this year. — Bernama