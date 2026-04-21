KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday received a visit from the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League (MWL) Fadhilatus Syeikh Dr Abdul Karim Al-Essa and his delegation in conjunction with a two-day working visit to the country.

In a post on Facebook, Anwar said the meeting discussed several international relations issues as well as the protection of the Muslim community across the continent which is facing the pressures of war and oppression.

He said Fadhilatus Syeikh, who is also the Chairman of the Islamic Ulema’ Organisation, also stressed on MWL’s preparations in organising the World Conference of Religious Scholars and Scholars of Various Religions on June 12 in the capital.

“I pray that all the noble efforts and charitable works of MWL towards Islam, the Muslim community and the world will be blessed by Allah and will be successful as we all hope,” he said. — Bernama