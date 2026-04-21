SHAH ALAM, April 21 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, last night graced a dinner held in conjunction with the opening of the fourth session of the 15th Selangor State Legislative Assembly.

Sultan Sharafuddin, accompanied by Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin and Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah, was received on arrival by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, State Assembly Speaker Lau Weng San and State Secretary Datuk Ahmad Fadzli Ahmad Tajuddin.

In his speech, Lau said the Selangor State Legislative Assembly was leading a holistic digital transformation via the e-sidang system, which was expected to be fully operational in the second session this year following its phased rollout last year.

He said that to keep pace with future innovations, the relevant institutions were exploring the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to produce Hansard in a strategic partnership with the Selangor Technical Skills Development Centre (STDC) under the Teraju AI Selangor programme.

“The integration of AI technology in the transcription process not only shortens the time required to prepare Hansard, but also ensures accuracy and complements the electronic Hansard search system being developed for the assembly’s official portal,” he said.

Lau said the Selangor State Legislative Assembly was also establishing strategic cooperation and close consultation with the Malaysian Parliament in an effort to revive the Parliamentary Services Act.

“I hope that at the Selangor level, this draft legislation can be finalised with the support of all parties.

“I believe that this reform will place the Selangor State Assembly as a benchmark for other State Legislative Assemblies in Malaysia, thus strengthening the parliamentary democracy system,” he said.

Lau, who is also the Special Select Committee on Capability, Accountability and Transparency (Selcat) chairman said that a full statement on the findings of the public hearings regarding the floods in the Klang district would be tabled during this session. — Bernama