KOTA KINABALU, April 21 — Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) has reported that the ‘Songkran Sunset Splash Run’ programme failed to fully comply with the conditions set for its implementation.

DBKK said its monitoring found several aspects of the event did not adhere to the stipulated requirements, particularly concerning the use of water and its impact on cleanliness and public safety.

As a result, the council views the matter seriously, as it relates to compliance with event approval conditions as well as the cleanliness of the city.

It added that appropriate action will be taken against the organiser in accordance with the law and relevant guidelines.

At the same time, DBKK also instructed the organiser to carry out immediate clean-up works and ensure the affected areas are restored to normal.

“DBKK stresses that all events held in the Kota Kinabalu must fully comply with approval conditions and prioritise safety, cleanliness and public well-being.

“While DBKK remains committed to continue supporting initiatives that benefit the city, it will not compromise on any violations of terms and regulations,” it added.

Earlier, DBKK noted that the inaugural ‘Songkran Sunset Splash Run’ attracted strong turnout and contributed to a lively atmosphere in the city. — The Borneo Post