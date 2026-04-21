IPOH, April 21 — The Perak government will establish two special committees to implement a crisis impact mitigation plan amid the ongoing West Asia tensions, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said.

He said the proposed committees — the Special Committee on Crisis Impact Mitigation and the Crisis Impact Monitoring Committee — were recommended following a state-level coordination meeting chaired by the state secretary.

“The specific roles of these two committees will be detailed at the upcoming State Executive Council meeting, followed by the phased implementation of mitigation and intervention measures,” he said.

Saarani said this in his winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly today at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here.

He also stressed that the state government has not adopted a “wait-and-see” approach but has instead acted proactively and in a coordinated manner from the outset.

He said Perak had actively participated in the Special Menteri Besar–Chief Ministers Meeting on April 2, which specifically discussed the impact of the global energy crisis and the mitigation measures required at all levels.

“On April 8, I presented the report from the special meeting at the State Executive Council meeting, and the state secretary will take the necessary follow-up actions,” he added.

He said a subsequent coordination meeting involving heads of departments, chaired by the state secretary on April 14, was held to gather detailed feedback from all departments and agencies on the impact of the crisis — not only on the state’s economic sectors but also on the rakyat’s daily lives.

“As a result, several early measures have been initiated, including prioritising food security and reassessing state allocations to better focus on urgent needs,” he said.

He added that Institut Darul Ridzuan (IDR) had conducted a preliminary study outlining the impact of the crisis, along with recommendations to enable the state government to take swift action, develop a communication plan, and implement data-driven intervention measures.

He noted that all state-level measures would be aligned with ongoing and planned federal initiatives to avoid duplication or resource leakages, while ensuring efforts complement and strengthen existing approaches.

“The initial phase of mitigation will focus on the most basic needs — what is on the people’s kitchen and dining tables — to ensure a continuous food supply, especially for those most affected by the rising cost of living,” he said.

He added that subsequent phases would focus on strategic sectors and ensure that groups such as farmers and small entrepreneurs are empowered should the energy crisis worsen.

Saarani said the government’s broader efforts are also focused on ensuring a stable food supply, assisting affected sectors such as transportation, agriculture and fisheries, and strengthening the state’s economic resilience in the face of global uncertainties.

To support the plan, he said the state government would realign its 2026 expenditure by prioritising initiatives that directly address current public needs.

He added that the state government would not hesitate to review less critical allocations to optimise available resources for intervention measures.

“At the same time, if necessary, the state government will not hesitate to consider a supplementary budget to strengthen mitigation efforts.

“This will help safeguard the welfare of the rakyat, support affected sectors and ensure continued economic growth,” he said.