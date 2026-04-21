KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — Malaysia’s trade grew 9.3 per cent year-on-year to RM272.95 billion in March 2026, driven by strong demand for electrical and electronic (E&E) goods.

Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) chairman Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said exports rose 8.3 per cent to RM148.75 billion, alongside gains in petroleum products and optical equipment.

“For the first quarter, exports expanded 12.7 per cent to RM426.53 billion, pushing the trade surplus up 54 per cent to RM63.22 billion.

“Malaysia’s trade performance remains resilient despite global uncertainty, supported by strong demand and a diversified market base,” Reezal Merican told a press briefing at the Matrade headquarters here today.

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