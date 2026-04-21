MIRI, April 21 — Sarawak Water Sdn Bhd has dismissed a viral message circulating on social media and WhatsApp claiming the Sungai Liku reservoir is drying up due to hot weather and urging consumers to store water in anticipation of possible rationing.

The utility company said in a statement posted on Facebook that the latest technical monitoring showed the water level at Sungai Liku remains normal and sufficient for treatment and distribution across Miri.

It stressed that there are currently no plans to implement water rationing or scheduled supply interruptions.

“The water treatment plant continues to operate at full capacity to ensure an uninterrupted supply of treated water to all consumers,” it said.

Sarawak Water added that it views the spread of false information seriously, noting that such claims could cause unnecessary concern and panic among the public.

It advised the public to verify information through official channels before sharing it.

Sarawak Water also called on the public to stop circulating the false message, adding that any official notices on water supply disruptions would be issued via its official website, verified Facebook page, or through recognised media organisations in Sarawak. — The Borneo Post