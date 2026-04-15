KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — The National Economic Action Council (NEAC) meeting has set a clear direction in managing the global energy crisis, which is increasingly acute and expected to be prolonged, by emphasising the main approach to guaranteeing the supply of energy and basic goods so that the people’s daily lives are not affected.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said efforts to manage the energy crisis were driven by the important role of Petroliam Nasional Bhd and early planning to ensure that supplies remain sufficient in the coming months.

“At the same time, actions to buffer cost increases are being strengthened through additional diesel subsidy assistance to paddy farmers, smallholders and individual vehicle owners,” he said in a post on X.

He stressed that the government’s priority is to protect the well-being of the people, while remaining disciplined and realistic in every step taken.

Anwar said demand management has also been improved through efficient energy use, including the implementation of Work From Home for civil servants starting tomorrow.

At the same time, Ops Tiris has been intensified to combat leakage and smuggling that could affect the country’s oil supply.

“In the medium and long term, efforts are being accelerated to shift to renewable energy sources as a measure to reduce dependence on uncertain imported fuels,” he explained.

Anwar also said biodiesel has been identified as the most practical solution in the near term, with the blending rate increasing to B15 in stages using existing infrastructure.

“This approach allows for immediate action while waiting for the new system to be fully developed.

“With a strong industrial base and domestic capacity, this measure not only stabilises current supply, but builds the country’s energy resilience so that the people’s livelihoods remain protected in the face of global uncertainties,” he added. — Bernama