JASIN, April 15 — Police have confirmed that the male express bus driver and a woman believed to be known to him will appear at the Jasin District Police Headquarters tomorrow to assist in investigations into a viral video showing him driving the bus while holding the woman on his lap.

Jasin district police chief Supt Lee Robert said officers had contacted the 36‑year‑old man, who is now in Sungai Besi, Kuala Lumpur, and that he will appear with the woman to give a statement about their actions, which could have put passengers and other road users at risk.

“The woman is in Kedah and will head to Kuala Lumpur tonight, and both of them will come to the Jasin District Police Headquarters tomorrow for questioning,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

An eight‑second Facebook video went viral, showing the woman sitting on the driver’s lap as the vehicle moved.

Initial police checks show the incident likely happened on April 12 at about 7.30pm at the Bemban Rest and Service Area (R&R) southbound entrance ramp, with the video going viral on April 13 at around 5.30pm. — Bernama